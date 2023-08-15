Conspiracy theories insist new Tiffany Gomas apology video isn't her

Conspiracy theories have taken over the internet since the "not real" American Airlines passenger, Tiffany Gomas, released an apology video in which she addresses the incident from 2 July.

To recap, the 38-year-old marketing executive from Texas went viral for her rant on board, where she claimed a fellow passenger wasn't real.

"That mother f**ker back there is not real," she said at the front of the plane while pointing towards her seat, which has since gone on to become an online phenomenon with TikTok trends, merch – and conspiracies.

On Sunday (14 August), Gomas finally addressed the incident with a self-recorded video posted to her X account (formerly known as Twitter). And some conspiracy theorists online insist it's not really her.

One person wrote, "Who actually believes that this is the crazy plane lady Tiffany Gomas speaking out? Who TF they trying to kid?" – though, he didn't clarify who "they" was.

Another person made the claim: "Not only is this not the same person but someone ran a traceroute on her website, tiffanygomas(dot)ćom, and it runs through a Washington DC email. Her IP isn't your standard home internet IP address, mostly likely ran through a government server. This was government created."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "The mystery of whether this is really the person she claims to be can be easily solved if she produces a record of her flight receipt. Just as the lady on the plane did not believe that guy was real- I’m skeptical that this is the real person."

In the clip, Gomas apologised for her language, before saying: "We all have our bad moments, um, some are far worse than others, and mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times."

She continued: "Sorry y’all. I hope that I can use this experience and do a little good in the world, and that is what I intend to do, I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life."

Gomas did not address her "not real" comment on the flight.

One Twitter user hilariously hit back with the question on everyone's mind: "So was that motherf***er real, or no?"

