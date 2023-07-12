Merchandise is now being made of the 'not real' plane rant woman

The "not real" plane passenger saga continues – and now opportunists have jumped on a very niche market by releasing merchandise.

Let's recap for those living under a rock...

Footage of an American Airlines passenger went viral online. It showed a woman pacing up the aisle and demanding to get off the flight. She claimed there was an imaginary passenger – or as some conspiracy theorists have described a "shapeshifter" – aboard the plane.

"I’m telling you, I’m getting the f*** off, and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f*** off," she yelled as confused onlookers watched on. "And everyone can either believe it, or they can not believe it. I don’t give two f***s."

"But I am telling you right now, that motherf***er back there is not real."

The woman continued: "And you can sit on this plane, and you can f***ing die with them or not. I’m not going to."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The footage soon spiraled on social media, with many users speculating what actually happened. Some accused the woman of alcohol consumption, but she has not yet spoken out about the incident.

Now, 'TMFINR' ("That motherf***** is not real") has become a thing. Not only has it became a viral audio on TikTok to poke fun at everyday scenarios, but it's also made its way onto a T-shirt.

One Etsy seller took to Twitter to announce the release, writing: "Thank you everyone for all the memes @Kohleispresent & I collabed to make an Etsy store if you want to support us. Other people are selling it as their own merch & design (it's the internet, I expected this) but this is the original. Much love."





Etsy





American Airlines told Indy100: "American Airlines flight 1009, with service from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Orlando (MCO), returned to the gate due to a disruptive customer.



"The flight was met at the gate by local law enforcement and the customer was removed from the flight. Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their understanding and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.