New footage shows what happened before Tiffany Gomas went on her viral 'not real' rant

The American Airlines 'not real' woman, identified as marketing exec Tiffany Gomas, has gone viral yet again in newly surfaced footage.

To recap, on 2 July a distressed Gomas was recorded leaving her seat and heading towards the front of the plane. She pointed at a passenger and shouted: "That mother f**ker back there is not real."

After weeks of online speculation and attempts to identify the passenger, she was eventually named.

There have since been conspiracies, TikTok trends and even merch dedicated to Gomas' phrase. But, the reason behind her meltdown remains in the air.

Now, in a closer angle shared on YouTube from a fellow passenger, Gomas can be seen talking with a flight attendant.

"Stop the f***ing plane. Stop the f***ing plane, stop the plane," she said. Later in the clip, a passenger can be heard asking: "What’s her problem?!"

American Airlines "Not Real" Lady (Full Footage) www.youtube.com





Another part of the clip shows Gomas attempting to walk down the aisle, but an attendant stops her and tries to calm her down.

"I need to get the f*** off this plane right now," she said.

She then refuses to return to her seat, saying: "I’m not sitting by that man."

When Gomas walks back to her seat, she tells a fellow passenger: "See what happens after this. See what happens. See what the f*** happens after this."



"Things aren’t right, I’m telling you, things aren’t right," she continued.

The attendant calmly tells her: "What we’re going to do is, you accused someone of taking your belongings, you can file a report. That’s what I’m trying to tell you."

"I’m getting the f*** off because there is a stupid f***ing dude on here."

According to The New York Post, which viewed documents linked to the incident, the 38-year-old refused to leave the plane despite suggesting in her rant that she wanted to get off.

"The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination," the 2 July complaint read.

"Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side."

