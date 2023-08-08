Identity of 'not real' plane rant woman finally named as Tiffany Gomas

The identity of the woman behind the ‘not real’ plane rant that delayed a flight for hours has been officially revealed.

The bizarre incident unfolded on 2 July when a female passenger onboard an American Airlines flight was filmed freaking out over another passenger that was seated close to her.

In the subsequent viral video, the woman, who had left her seat and walked towards the front of the plane, turned back and pointed to the passenger, shouting, “that mother f**ker back there is not real”.

An investigation among people online began as they tried to confirm the identity of the woman, with two names flying around.

Now, it has been revealed that one of the names was correct, as the woman has been identified as Tiffany Gomas, a marketing executive from Texas. It is believed the incident started when Gomas had an argument with relatives she was travelling with over accusations they stole her AirPods headphones.

According to The New York Post, which viewed documents linked to the incident, the 38-year-old refused to leave the plane despite suggesting in her rant that she wanted to get off.

“The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination,” the 2 July complaint read.

“Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.”

All of the passengers on the plane were forced to get off the aircraft and be rescreened through security. The plane also underwent another screen.

Gomas attempted to reboard the plane but was issued with a “verbal criminal trespass notice” and was escorted away to the public side of the airport. Despite this, she tried multiple times to come back through security to reach the boarding area.

Police eventually located Gomas waiting for an Uber outside the terminal. She refused to sign a criminal trespass notice, refused to show police her ID and was never formally arrested.

