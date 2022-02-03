TikToker Calvin Lee is breaking stereotypes and inspiring people to use their hobbies for good all while crocheting.

The 24-year-old born and raised New Yorker started posting TikToks about his love for crocheting back in 2020, which sparked some attention. The last thing many of his followers thought they'd see was a 24-year-old man crocheting blankets and beanies

"I really don't see a lot of young men or young adults crocheting because they think it's a hobby for old people," Lee says. "But it's not! So hopefully when [people] see my content on TikTok, they will be inspired to crochet."

Calvin Lee often posts videos of himself crocheting while on the subway Calvin Lee

Lee uses his platform to teach people how to crochet everything from blankets, hats, and sweaters to flowers, spider webs, and wind spinners.

But his most ambitious crochet challenge was at the beginning of the year when he decided to make 100 beanies for the homeless all while live-streaming.

Lee kept his promise to his followers and live-streamed every single hat which took him a total of two weeks to complete. Followers donated yarn and money to Lee's cause allowing him to make the beanies quickly.

Once he finished making the beanies, Lee posted a video that gained over 3.5 million views and 505k likes. Just like his promise to live-stream his crocheting, he live-streamed himself handing the beanies out for everyone to see.

"I hope people will start helping out the homeless in their neighborhood," he says."If we all help the homeless out maybe it will cause less hate and drama in this world."





