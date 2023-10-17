TikToker has mind blown trying Indian food for the first time in heartwarming clip

A TikToker has captured people’s hearts after trying Indian food for the first time and having his mind blown.

With Big Brother star Yinrun trying a crisp sandwich in a heartwarming moment, it’s always nice to see someone experience the joys of trying something for the first time in their lives.

American TikToker @lukefoods recently had a similar experience as he went viral after enjoying the delights of onion bhajis, a garlic naan, butter chicken curry and gulab jamun.

In his video, which has been viewed 9.5 million times, Luke could be seen sitting in his car having just picked up his takeaway order from an Indian restaurant.

Luke first tried the onion bhaji, saying it reminded him of an onion ring. Next, he sampled the garlic naan, which is when his mind truly started to melt.

After taking a bite, Luke said: “That seasoning is out of this world. It has a nice garlic parmesan taste and that is cooked to perfection. I’m not even joking.

“It’s thin bread but it has so much flavour to it. In fact, this might be the best bread I’ve ever had in my life. 9.5.”

@lukefoods Trying Indian Food For The First Time! Butter Chicken, Garlic Naan And More! Let’s See How It Taste! #indianfood #butterchicken #naan #garlicnaan #indian #foodreview #foodcritic #mukbang #mukbangeatingshow #indianfoodmukbang #viral #trending #fyp #fypシ #foodtok #foodtiktok #indianfoodblogger #indianfoodie #eating #eatingshow #food #longervideos #lifeontiktok #tiktokpartner #tastetest

Luke then tried some of the butter chicken curry, where his wholesome reaction to the new flavour caught people’s hearts.

He said: “Holy cr*p! This might be the best thing I’ve ever tasted in my life.”

Luke rated the curry a 9.9 and said he was “blown away”, before dipping a piece of garlic naan into the sauce for a flavour sensation that “should be a crime”.

In the comments, other TikTokers confirmed that Indian food is indeed fantastic and remarked on the “wholesome” nature of his review.

One person commented: “Garlic naan dipped in butter chicken sauce is truly the best bite of food there is (in my opinion).”

Another wrote: “Proper reaction to butter chicken.”

Someone else said: “Me every time I eat Indian food.”

“So wholesome,” another person wrote.

Another said: “His vibe is immaculate.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.