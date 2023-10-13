Big Brother's Yinrun tries first ever crisp sandwich in wholesome moment

Big Brother has captured the sweet moment 2023 housemate, Yinrun, tried a crisp sandwich for the very first time.

The Shanghai native has stolen the nation's hearts with her infectious personality, however, the public now want to claim her as our own after she fell in love with the British dish.

"This is amazing", she bragged to the other contestants, tucking into a cheese and onion special.

"Who invented this?!", she joked.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter