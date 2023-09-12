TikToker launches impassioned rant about paper straws served in plastic cups

A man has gone viral on TikTok for sharing his candid thoughts on paper straws, and he certainly didn't hold back.

In the clip, Tom (@tom.daddario) states that while he cares about the planet, the notion of paper straws "f***ing p***es" him off.

"This paper straw is going to fall apart and make your drinks suck halfway through," he passionately continued, adding: "But the thing that makes me mad about it is that it came in a plastic cup, with a plastic cover! This ratio must be 20:1! How about you give me a plastic straw and a paper f***ing cup, that way, we can help the planet and I can enjoy my f***ing drink!"

This isn't the first time the paper straw has caused a debate online, with many snubbing the straw across X/Twitter.

"Paper straws…one of the stupidest things going," one person wrote, while another called them "the worst."

A third added: "I appreciate that paper straws are good for the environment but I must say I truly despise using them."

It comes after scientists at the University of Antwerp found chemicals called PFAs (per-and poly fluoroalkyl substances) in 90 per cent of paper straws, 80 per cent of bamboo straws, 75 per cent of plastic straws, and 40 per cent of glass straws.

Meanwhile, none were found in steel straws.

PFAs are "known to be potentially harmful for wildlife, humans, and the environment" over time, and while they found that the chemical level was low, researchers suggested health risks could build up over time.

Dr Thimo Groffen, one of the scientists carrying out the study, said: "Straws made from plant-based materials, such as paper and bamboo, are often advertised as being more sustainable and eco-friendly than those made from plastic.

"However, the presence of PFAS in these straws means that's not necessarily true."

While he suggests investing in a steel straw, he said it might be an idea to "avoid using straws at all".

