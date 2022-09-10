A self-proclaimed "time traveller" on TikTok has surprised people after their prediction of the Queen's death was only less than a month off.

The anonymous person posting under the TikTok username @timetraveller_2082 said the monarch's life would end this year, along with some other unfortunate events over the next 23 years.

In the viral video, they wrote: "I am a real time traveller. In 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake. In 2030 GTA 7 is released.

"Queen Elizabeth went in 2022, October 4. In 2046, Niagara Falls has a huge blockage, and water levels start to rise. Be warned."

While we can all agree that the so-called "time traveller" was perhaps on a different timeline to reality since the Queen passed away on September 8th 2022, the person managed to get within a month (26 days to be exact) with the prediction and considering the Queen's long life of 96 years and reign of 70 years and 214 days, all in all it was not too far off.





@timetraveler_2082 BE WARNED #timetravel #lookout #fyp #LiveForTheChallenge #foryou #queen

When news of the Queen's deteriorating health broke people returned to the "time travellers" prediction posted back on March 15 earlier this year, and the video has over 61,000 views.

One person wrote: "Has anyone came back to see if it predicted the queen."

"You were pretty close with the queen, but I think that was a Nostradamus prediction," another person said.

Someone else added: "A couple of months off but wow."

"She ruled for 70 years and he was less than a month off..." a fourth person commented.

While a fifth person questioned: "What if when you travel in time and an event changes that modifies the dates?"

Though others weren't as convinced with the prediction.

One person said: "This prediction was made at a time that Queen Elizabeth was already in bad shape so he just tried to predict it but he is wrong."

"Well it’s proven to be rubbish today! I like believing this stuff too!" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Wrong! She died today!"

Let's hope the video isn't too accurate that we don't see other outlandish predictions such as Big Ben collapsing due to an earthquake or Niagra Falls having a blockage coming true...

