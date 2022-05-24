A pair of twin sisters have left the internet absolutely baffled as they look nothing like one another.

In a series of pictures of the pair, from when they were younger to what they look like now, people can’t seem to believe they are related.

The clip posted by twin @justinejhxo has been viewed more than 3.1 million times on TikTok and shows how she and her sister’s looks changed as they grew older.

Text overlay of the first image of them at school age in matching uniforms read: “pov: your parents raised two very different twin sisters.”

Next, @justinejhxo showed pictures of her twin, who has bright green hair and tattoos, while pictures of her show her pole dancing and working as a nurse.

In the caption, @justinejhxo claimed her sister is “definitely the more interesting one”, but people are having a hard time believing they are sisters, nevermind twin sisters.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@justinejhxo She’s definitely the more interesting one 😂😅 #twins #twinsisters #pov #fyp #viral #foryoupage

In response to a TikTok user asking to see a picture of them together as adults, @justinejhxo posted up a follow-up clip sharing some more recent images.

She captioned the clip: “she my bestie.”

One person wrote: “How are you both so different but the same simultaneously, love it.”



Someone else said: “the twin ain't twinin.”

“2 + 2 = 5,” another user wrote.

Another person said: “This is so wholesome for some reason welp.”

Someone else said: “you are both so beautiful!!”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.