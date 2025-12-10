Sometimes a movie becomes more than just a movie, and Timothée Chalamet's latest project, Marty Supreme, has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon before it's been released.

Its extensive marketing campaign (and we don't mean the Kylie Jenner premiere couple snaps) has involved a staged leaked Zoom call video, punchy orange becoming the new Barbie pink, and pop-up stunts with security guards decked out as ping pong balls.

However, most notably, A-listers around the globe have been spotted sporting a retro 'Marty Supreme' windbreaker as worn by Chalamet himself, and now fans are desperate to get their hands on one.

Marty Supreme/Kid Cudi/Kris Jenner

The oversized jacket, emblazoned with the movie's title and three stars is pretty typical of current streetwear trends, making it just as palatable as the likes of Supreme or Palace for fans of the 29-year-old - completely ignoring the windbreaker as a 90s staple, with Marty Supreme being set in the 50s.

It feels more like a nod to the lead actor himself, with Michael Phelps, Tom Brady, Kid Cudi, and even mother-in-law Kris Jenner among the handful of notable figures who have been seen sporting it, only pushing the demand even further.

There's already been one pop-up store selling the jacket on Manhattan's Grand Street. On one quiet Thursday in November, Chalamet dropped a location with the caption 'C u at 7', and moments later, lines were snaking around the block, ready to clear the store out.

Reddit was awash with fans pleading with the Marty Supreme community to buy them pieces from the pop-up, vowing they'd pay over the odds.

While the jacket retailed for $250 (£190), and within hours, was on resale apps for upwards of $4,000.

"The jacket is so f****** fire", one fan posted, while another echoed: "I need this so bad."

The piece itself, alongside a line of polo shirts, table tennis key chains, and track pants, were designed by Doni Nahmias, who has been sworn to secrecy about when new drops may be coming - or even a merch tour.

That means, for now at least, you'll need to be ready to part with thousands of dollars to secure a piece, or hold tight until we get an update.

Marty Supreme is released in theaters Boxing Day (26 December)

