A hilarious Titanic trailer parody in which a kitty is one of the main characters has gone viral.

The minute-long trailer, which was uploaded on Sunday, has garnered almost 10 million views on Facebook alone in just two days.

The 1997 film tells the tale of artist Jack and aristocrat Rose who fell in love aboard the ill-fated ship in 1912.

However, the parody shows what would have happened if Jack would have fallen in love with a fluffy cat instead of Rose.

Titanic with a Cat www.youtube.com

In the trailer, the mysterious fluffy actor is revealed to be Academy Award Winner Owl Kitty, who is well known for her impressive resumé.



Viewers loved it, with the clip receiving over 350,000 likes and 250,000 shares.

One of the top comments reads: “I laughed out loud when they showed the cat’s face when they were dancing.”

Another wrote: “This was AMAZINGLY put together. Please never stop making these! They make my day!”

Owl Kitty’s owner Tibo Charroppin is a professional filmmaker who has used his video-editing skills to bring joy to millions.

Since four-year-old Owl Kitty was adopted from a shelter, she has made appearances in the likes of Star Wars, Harry Potter and Jurassic Park.

Jurassic Park but with a Cat www.youtube.com

The Oregon-based kitty also has credits in Game of Thrones, The Shining, and even an Ariana Grande music video.

After such an excellent performance in the remastered Titanic, we’re sure Owl Kitty will scoop up another Academy Award at the next ceremony in March.

