An account belonging to an 83-year-old state senator was reportedly caught liking porn on her Twitter feed.



In a report from The New York Post, the Twitter account run by Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (a Democrat who represents College Point and Whitestone) gave the thumbs up three times to intense comments and other media posted by the account @thejaslynn on Sunday (25 September).

One of the tweets was a lewd comment about oral sex, while another was an X-rated video of hardcore indecency that was tweeted along with the message "do you think I can sing?"

Stavisky's office said the senator herself wasn't to blame because the Twitter feed is operated by staff.

They also claimed that a former staff member who had access to the Twitter login was responsible.

"I don't know what happened or who had access. It wasn't the senator. It wasn't me," said Stavisky spokesman Pierce Brix, who controls the account.

He also said Stavisky's login and password for Twitter were changed.

The Post also reported that Stavisky's chief of staff, Mike Favilla thanked them for informing them of the "inappropriate violation" on Stavinsky's account.

"Unfortunately, many former staff members and current staff have access to this account, which will be remedied," Favilla said.

"We appreciate the NY Post for being so diligent and alerting us of this inappropriate violation."

One person on Twitter wrote: "This is a gross misuse of taxpayer dollars in more ways than one. Blaming a staffer is a poor excuse @tobystavisky should apologize #GROSS."

"Oh boy," another added, while a third wrote: "@tobystavisky uses her government Twitter account to watch and "like" adult videos and content. Very sick!"

Someone else who is concerned added: "Of course, it wasn't the Senator. Security of the account is lacking. That should be concerning."

Stavisky's Republican opponent Stefano Forte, the president of the Queens branch of the American Conservation Coalition, called out the X-rated material on the senator's official government account.

"My team and I have been knocking on doors and talking to voters while Toby and her team spend time watching hardcore porn and releasing violent criminals. I think the proper choice for this district is abundantly clear," he said.

Stavisky is a grandmother who was first elected in 1999 and is seeking a 12th term.

She is also chairwoman of the Senate Higher Education Committee and was the first woman from Queens County to be elected to the State Senate, according to her website.

Indy100 reached out to Stavisky's representative for comment.

