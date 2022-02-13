Warning: Spoiler ahead.

Wordle has had quite a lot of attention on it in the past few weeks.

Firstly the popular online word game was sold to the New York Times, where it now calls home and then it stirred more controversy on the other side of the Atlantic as many Brits were upset with the spelling of a recent word with used American-English.

However, there were some more remarkable stories about the game which included a woman's life being saved from a kidnapper after. Another woman was also saved from the clutches of QAnon conspiracy theories thanks to the highly addictive game.

Anyway, the game has continued on as normal and if you aren't up to speed just yet here is how to play:

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day). A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location. A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter but it's not in the right location. A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

On that note, if you have struggled with today's answer we can tell you that it is: ROBIN.

The dictionary defines Robin as: 'a small Old World thrush related to the chats, typically having a brown back with red on the breast or other colourful markings..'

No mention of Batman's sidekick which is a shame.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow.

