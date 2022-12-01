Trainline has released a bespoke track-suit inspired by the prints on train seats across the UK.

In collaboration with RÆBURN and fronted by dancer, presenter and content creator Perri Kiely, the funky two pieces were created with "deadstock" material to ensure minimal environmental impact.

Their research has recently revealed that two-thirds (68 per cent) of 18–24-year-olds believe that being seen to follow a sustainable lifestyle is a "badge of honour". Their new track-suit supports more sustainable choices, including travelling by train, which creates 70 per cent less CO2 on average than travelling by car.

Nine out of ten (90 per cent) 18-30-year-olds say they would be proud to switch to train travel, leading half (49 per cent) to switch to travelling by train instead of another mode of transport – for example, plane or car - at least once in the last 12 months.

As a founder of a brand empowering sustainable choices, British fashion designer Christopher Raeburn is known for reworking surplus fabrics to create his designs. Raeburn made a bespoke moquette for this collaboration, taking inspiration from the bold graphic patterns seen on train seats across the UK.

Trainline





Trainline will donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature).

Customers will also receive a promotional code (of the same value as the track-suit) entitling them to a free digital railcard (up to three-year - RRP £70) to help them continue making more sustainable travel choices.

Christopher Raeburn, sustainable fashion designer and Creative Director at RÆBURN, said: "Every decision we make as a business is underpinned by the 3 Rs; RÆMADE, RÆDUCED, and RÆCYCLED. Trainline’s campaign aligns with every aspect of this, and we hope our responsibly made, rail-inspired tracksuits encourage more people to make better choices for the environment."





Trainline

Perri Kiely, Diversity dance member and radio presenter, said: "Wherever I can, I aim to make small changes that will have a positive impact on the world around us. I’ve loved working with Trainline on this campaign to encourage others to do the same, whether that’s choosing to travel by train or making more sustainable fashion choices."

Trainline surveyed 2,500 adults across the UK and found that Gen Z are particularly motivated to tackle the climate crisis. Three out of five (57 per cent) 18-30-year-olds admit they feel guilty about their negative impact on the environment, leading two-thirds (66 per cent) to say they have changed their lifestyle to reduce their carbon footprint in the past year alone.

The track-suits are available to purchase via WWF here.

