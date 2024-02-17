Influencer shares 'donut hack' to secure free flight upgrades

The countdown to summer has officially started with many Brits on the hunt for their next big trip. And now TikTokers have banded together to share their game-changing travel tips – some more reliable than others.

It comes after former Lover Islander Antigoni Buxton went viral on Kybe Travel’s podcast Are You Tripping? for sharing a cheeky tip that reportedly secured her a free upgrade.

"So my friend is a flight attendant and gave me a tip. She said if you want to get upgraded, take a box of doughnuts onto a flight for the flight staff. She said, get on the plane and say this is for you, and they will upgrade you whenever they can. I did it once and it worked," she said.







@kybetravel Here’s how to get your seat upgraded for free on your next flight ✈️👀🍩 Who’s trying this??? #travelhack #flightupgrade

While some were keen to try it out for themselves, it didn't take long for others to burst her optimistic bubble.

"From a former flight attendant…this is not true," one commented, while another responded: "A box of 24 doughnuts = a three grand ticket price increase?"

Head of Marketing, Kate Staniforth at Travel Republic also suggested that such instances are "rare."



"Flight attendants greatly appreciate it when passengers bring something aboard the aircraft for them. In some instances, this act of kindness may result in a complimentary drink or snack. However, free upgrades are typically rare occurrences," she said, offering a more realistic approach.

“If you wish to upgrade your flight, you have the option to do so either before arriving at the airport or upon arrival," Kate continued. "Check for availability and explore the possibility of an upgrade. If you’re looking to upgrade at the airport, approach the airline counter and inquire - arriving early increases your chances of securing an upgrade. It's important to remain flexible as upgrades are subject to availability."

Instead, TikTokers have shared three nifty tips – that actually do work.

Text message flight tracking hack

Receiving over 10.4 million views, @loulouexplores went viral on TikTok after she revealed a small trick she does every time she flies.

The TikToker explains "If you copy and paste your flight number into messages and send it to somebody, you can hold down on the flight number and it brings up all of your flight details".

Allowing you to check departure time, arrival time, flight duration and the terminal gate, is a hack to remember, especially if someone is picking you up from the airport.

The phone mount hack

When flying, there is nothing more frustrating than having nowhere to prop up your phone to watch the latest TV series you’re obsessed with. But not to worry, with over 3.4 million views on TikTok, @creative_explained has the answer to this problem.

Next time you’re on a plane, take your case off your phone and grab the paper bag in the seat's back pocket. Place the bag between the phone and the case cover, and close the case. Put the tray table down and place the paper between the table and the chair back, then secure it. If you don’t have a paper bag, a receipt or boarding pass is equally as effective.

Private browsing mode hack

Receiving over 1.1 million views the @talktwenties podcast revealed how putting your phone onto private browsing mode when booking a flight could save you money. Podcast guest, Kia Commodore, explained she’ll look at a flight and it might be £150 but when she goes onto private browsing mode the same flight will be £110/£115.

Kia continues to say, "Browsers have something called cookies," which could be the reason for differing prices. Whilst this may not always make a difference, it is definitely worth trying.

