Conspiracy theorists claim Travis Kelce has 'roid rage' after Super Bowl incident

A photo of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shouting at his coach has gone viral, with conspiracy theorists trying to push the idea that Kelce has "roid rage".

The photo was taking after Chiefs' coach Andy Reid pulled Kelce from the game and replaced him with tight end Noah Gray. Clearly unhappy with the decision, Kelce didn't hold back on letting Reid know.

But since the photo has gone viral on social media, many right-wing individuals are using it as an opportunity to spread false rumours that Kelce has "roid rage".

"Roid rage" is defined as "a loss of impulse control. It provokes overreactions via a stimulus that normally doesn't produce such a severe reaction" according to Gary Wadler, MD, in an interview with WebMD. Wadler added, "It's a rage... and that rage is precipitated by the brain being exposed to anabolic steroids."

Despite theories surrounding Kelce's taking of steroids, he has never failed a drug test because of steroid use. Drug tests have been in place in the NFL since 1987. Kelce had previously failed a drug test for marijuana in college, and said on the Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With the Boys Podcast the failed test made him realise he had to "tighten the f**k up."

Wadler shared that signs of roid rage include excessive acne, irritability, and obsession with muscle mass. Kelce's reaction seemed to be the result of a high stakes, stressful game, rather than steroid use.

But that didn't stop viewers sharing allegations about the 34-year-old.

Other conspiracy theorists went as far to suggest the rage was a result of the Covid-19 vaccine:

Speaking to PageSixa source cleared up any rumours surrounding aggression, saying: "He’s just a passionate player and everyone’s on edge. It’s the Super Bowl! But there was no mal intent."

Speaking to ESPN on the incident, Kelce himself said: “I’m gonna keep it between us, I was just telling him how much I love him.”

