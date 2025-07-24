Nobody does baby names quite like Trisha Paytas, and she most certainly hasn't disappointed with the third addition to her brood: Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon.

She already shares Malibu Barbie and Elvis, with her husband, Moses, and fans have been in uproar for weeks, awaiting the name reveal of her latest arrival, which she shared on 22 July 2025.

"AQUAMAN MOSES PAYTAS-HACMON HAS ARRIVED. 07.12.25. Thank you for all the well wishes and fun videos guessing his name. It was so cute and made us feel so loved. Such a positive space bringing him into the world", she wrote alongside an announcement video.

She did the grand reveal by wearing a diamante-encrusted Aquaman t-shirt on her podcast, noting that it was the "perfect" choice, because she loves the Aquaman movies, and her husband, Moses, loves water.

"I've been wearing Aquaman t-shirts for years," she explained. "I've gone to so many comic-cons for Aquaman. And I really fell in love when we rewatched Aquaman. We watched all the Aquamans, I watched the cartoon, I was watching everything."





Just when we thought we'd heard it all, no one could quite believe that she'd actually gone with the name.

"If he wants to change his name one day he's welcome to do that", she noted in another video, adding that her other children have the option to go by more conventional nicknames, like Elle (for Elvis), and Mally (for Malibu Barbie).

However, some fans have come up with a theory as to why the YouTuber feels comfortable opting for such outlandish names for her kids - and it's that they're not really their names at all.

"I sometimes wonder if Trisha Paytas' kids names are more like stage names and they have different legal names", one fan speculated.

"I'm 100% convinced Trisha is giving us fake names to protect her kids' real identities", another added.

Someone else chimed in: "My guess is they are like hints to their real names maybe? Like Malibus real name might be Barbie, Elvis might be Presley, and Aquaman might be Jason (since the actor is Jason Mamoa idk)"





But while it may seem plausible, it's pretty likely they're actually real. This is Trisha Paytas after all, and she has previously shown glimpses of Malibu Barbie's birth certificate - with her name exactly as it stands.

What's more, her other children have their names lettered onto the walls of their bedrooms, so if it were all a rouse, it would be a pretty elaborate one at that.

"On the podcast Moses talked about having to call the doctors office and how funny it was saying he needed an appointment for Aquaman", someone confirmed.

"California birth certificates are public. She DID actually name her kids that", another responded.

Just another day of Trisha being Trisha.

Indy100 has reached out to Trisha Paytas' representatives for comment.

