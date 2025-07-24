Trisha Paytas wants you to stop linking the death of celebrities to her babies

It's happened again... two global figures passed away when it was announced Trisha Paytas was both pregnant, and later gave birth to her third child - and the internet can't quite believe the chances.

Trisha confirmed that she'd welcomed baby Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacom on 22 July, just as it was announced that rock legend, Ozzy Osbourne had died.

Similarly, Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday (21 April), shortly after it was announced that the YouTuber was expecting her third child.

In the immediate aftermath, Trisha began trending on X, formerly Twitter, with fans joking that her third baby, would be a reincarnation.

When did the long-standing joke begin?

This has reignited a viral conspiracy which started when Trisha gave birth to her first child, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, born on 14 September 2022, less than a week after Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 2022.

At the time, fans joked that her baby was a reincarnation of the late Queen.

Then, when news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced in February last year, Trish also happened to be pregnant with her second baby, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon which caused her to trend once again.

"I get the meme of it all. I was able to lean into the Queen Elizabeth one a little bit, but it also terrifies me that people believe in it enough," she said in response to all the attention the second time around.

She noted that "the timing is crazy" but added she had “no connection” with or “animosity” toward the royal family.

How did social media react to Trisha Paytas being pregnant when the Pope died?

Of course, when people remembered that Trisha was pregnant after seeing the news that Pope Francis died, it sparked a number of memes and reactions.

"Oh my god, I just remembered Trisha Paytas is pregnant… Welcome back, Pope," a third person commented.

A fourth person said: "I love finding out the Pope died bc the girls and the gays made jokes about Trisha Paytas next baby being the reincarnate of the Pope."





Someone else asked: "Is it any coincidence that Trisha Paytas is pregnant again and the Pope dies?? She's collecting world leaders atp."

How has Trisha responded?

Yes, at the time of her pregnancy announcement, Trisha saw all of the social media reactions to people linking her pregnancy with Pope Francis' death.

In a TikTok video, she said that "everyone needs to chill" and to "leave my babies alone."

"You guys..." she said as she panned the camera down to her pregnant belly. "My womb is not that powerful... or is it?"

"I found out I was trending today live on Hot Topics and I was like 'Nooooo' I tried to be just lowkey these days."

Trisha then shared a greenscreen backdrop of some of the posts she's seen about her "powerful womb" on X, formerly Twitter.

She noted how the views "shot up" on her last video and were "popping."

The YouTube personality then shared a screenshot of the comment section on her recent TikTok video, which was inundated after the news of Pope Francis' death.

Some of the comments included, "Baby Francis coming soon," "I love how we all collectively thought of and came to Trisha after the Pope died," "Annnnnd the Pope is gone..."

"Trish wake up. We have some news." and "DAMMIT TRISH YOU TOOK THE POPE."

"I didn't take anybody," Trisha added in response to the last comment. "If anything, my womb, okay? Trying to figure out the soul that is okay, everyone needs to chill."





On Pope Francis, she commented that he was "kind of cool" and "down with the LGBTQ+A."

"I guess it's a gender neutral name, do I just call it Francis Pope? Pope Francis? I don't know."

She joked: "I think I sang 'I Love You Jesus' a little too hard..." referring to her 2017 song, which has over 9.9 million views on YouTube.

"Eighty-eight, though, my lucky number the year I was born, so I don't know..."

At the end of her video, she concluded: "Rest in Peace... leave my babies alone."

However, it hasn't stopped fans, who immediately pegged baby Aquaman's birth to the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

"Trisha Paytas has officially reincarnated 3 people: queen elizabeth, pope francis, & ozzy osbourne, it's getting scary", one person wrote.

"You’re laughing. ozzy osbourne just got resurrected as trisha paytas’ baby and you’re f****** laughing", another wrote.





Trisha is yet to comment on the Ozzy Osbourne link, but we're not convinced she'll be too thrilled about the timing.

