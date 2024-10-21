A Donald Trump MAGA supporter trolled Taylor Swift with JD Vance's comments about 'childless cat ladies' ahead of her Eras gig in Miami.

For context, clips resurfaced earlier this year of Trump's running mate making the comments to Tucker Carlson in 2021, in which he claimed America was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too".

On Saturday (19 October), a plane was spotted flying over the Hard Rock Stadium reading: "Trump 2024 - Ready For It. Cat Lady? MAGA!"

The footage was soon shared on X/Twitter, with one writing: "Imagine spending all that money on something you can hardly see."

Another quipped: "Trump and his Trumpies need to stop using Taylor Swift for clout. It’s not happening. Taylor already endorsed Kamala. Stick to your support from Bryce Hall and Lil Pump."

On Friday morning, Swift turned to Instagram with a clip of her and her cat, Olivia Benson, with the caption: "Back in the office… #MiamiTSTheErasTour".

The brief clip was set to GloRilla and Sexyy Red’s song 'Whatchu Kno About Me'.





It comes after Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris on social media last month in a lengthy post.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," she penned. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

She concluded the statement by signing off as "Childless Cat Lady".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.