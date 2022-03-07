It’s another day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and another day that we’re grateful Donald Trump isn't in the White House.

The former president – who let’s not forget had access to the nuclear codes not long ago – has ‘joked’ that the US should bomb Russia and blame it on China.

As CBS News reports, Trump was addressing a function in New Orleans on Saturday and spoke about the invasion of Ukraine.

During that speech, he repeated his previous comments about NATO, saying that the US should leave the alliance.

Then, as The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey posted on Twitter, Trump told the crowd that America should “put the Chinese flag” on US planes and “bomb the s*** out” out of Russia.

“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch.”

He might have been ‘joking’, but it’s still every so slightly worrying to hear from the person who was in charge just over a year ago.

Meanwhile, Trump recently delivered a bizarre interview where it became clear he thought US troops were fighting Russians in Ukraine.

The former president also recently gave his take on the situation, calling Putin “smart” because he’s “taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions.”

Trump also claimed the invasion would never have happened while he was in the White House, for “a very good reason, and I’ll explain that to you someday.”

