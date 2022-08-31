The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reportedly patted down the corpse of a person who died after checking in at an airport.

In an extensive report from The Verge, former TSA officer Jai Cooper spoke about the moment the passenger passed away just after checking in.

The family brought her through Cooper’s security because they wanted to get their loved one out of the country they were visiting.

Come to find out, the cadaver could still fly, but the underpaid and overworked officers would need to “follow protocol” - the routine pat-down.

Cooper’s colleagues checked the corpse with gloves on, running “the palms of their hands over the collar, the abdomen, the inside of the waistband, and the lower legs.”

It was also said that they checked the deceased body’s “sensitive areas” — the breasts, inner thighs, and bum, which they did with “sufficient pressure to ensure detection.”

Afterwards, the corpse was cleared to go to the following secure part of the terminal.

Unfortunately, that’s not the only strange moment to occur.

Some can even argue that with the TSA, full-body scanners can be programmed with bigotry in mind, which was evident in the case of Victoria Scott, who has written for Jalopnik in the past and now works for The Drive.

Scott, who is a trans woman, is more times than not guaranteed a TSA pat-down when she goes through security.

“No matter what I do short of getting surgery, I can’t pass because every time it scans my body, it recognizes an anomaly,” she told the outlet before noting that she would get the pat-down.

Usually, she goes along with the pat-down so she can carry on with her day.

But, a recent TSA experience at her home checkpoint caused her to become more anxious about flying.

During the pat-down, Scott told a TSA supervisor that she gets pat-down a lot as she flies.

“Well, do you enjoy it?” a supervisor told Scott. “Because if you don’t enjoy it, you could dress as your birth gender.”

Evidently stunned, she wanted to say something but refrained because of potential repercussions.

“I have no power.”

Scott is not alone in her experience. Stories of racial profiling of passengers and high turnover rates amongst officers further highlight the depressing picture of the $9.7bn government agency.

Read the full story fromThe Vergehere.

