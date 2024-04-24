Alinity sent to 'copyright school' after Twitch account is banned again

Twitch streamer and OnlyFans model Alinity has been sent to 'copyright school' by the streaming platform after her account was banned again.

The 'Just Chatting' Twitch streamer who shares regular content from her life is also very active across all social media.

She has been banned from Twitch again though after reportedly watching TV with her fans and has to go to 'copyright school' to get it back.

Clicking on Alinity's Twitch page comes up with the message: "Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder."

That means it appears she has not passed 'copyright school' just yet.

It's not the first time she's been banned - she's even previously threatened to quit Twitch altogether after being reprimanded for twerking in one video.

Alinity can get her account back in a similar way to xQc got his back when he had to attend a therapy session.

She shared an email from Twitch on X / Twitter with the caption: "I've been copy-struck! And I gotta attend copyright school."

The email said: "You are eligible to remove one copyright strike by completing a learning module called Copyright School in Creator Camp and passing a short quiz.

"You have until May 21 2024 to complete Copyright School and remove one copyright strike from your channel.

"Copyright law can be confusing, which is why we've created resources to help you understand one copyright basics, how Twitch's Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) process works and to remind you of your responsibilities when you stream."

According to Twitch’s guidelines, a total of three copyright strikes means a channel will be terminated.

Social media users have been reacting to Aminity's post, asking if she could somehow stream it and even offering to give her the answers for money.

















