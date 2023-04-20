26 of the funniest memes about Twitter removing everyone's blue ticks

After months of fear and anticipation, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter has finally removed all the so-called 'legacy' verified accounts from his platform.
Since taking charge of Twitter in October Musk has put in somewhat controversial steps to make Twitter a more inclusive website by allowing everyone to have a blue tick but they would have to subscribe to it on a service called 'Twitter Blue.'
However, this caused widespread chaos with many accounts subscribing to the service and impersonating high-profile individuals in an attempt to fool others.
Although the issues were resolved, Musk maintained that the legacy would eventually be removed and that time has now come.
Just hours after witnessing his Starship SpaceX rocket experience a 'rapid unscheduled disassembly,' Musk's highly expensive website removed all the blue ticks apart from the people who still pay for it.
This has now led to a sense of gallows humour on the website with people sharing memes and jokes about their now dearly, departed blue ticks.
Here are some of our favourites.
\u201cMy blue tick has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this. @\u201d— Owen Jones (@Owen Jones) 1682014411
\u201cGonna tell my grandkids I was a legacy verified account\u201d— The Volatile Mermaid (@The Volatile Mermaid) 1682019910
\u201cMe seeing people on my timeline who still have a blue tick\u201d— Stephen Kelly (@Stephen Kelly) 1682015453
\u201cMy blue tick has experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation\u201d— Michael Fry (@Michael Fry) 1682015686
\u201cCan\u2019t believe it\u2019s two hours since them slags took my blue tick. Still does my nut in to this day.\u201d— Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00 (@Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00) 1682015432
\u201cElon Musk turning the blue ticks on and off:\u201d— Eliot Higgins (@Eliot Higgins) 1682014322
\u201c\u201cLook, this is the second time I\u2019ve waited in all day for the man to take away my blue tick. Could you at least clarify if he\u2019s coming round in the morning or the afternoon.\u201d\u201d— \ud83e\udd43Donald Clarke (or is it?)\ud83c\udfa5 (@\ud83e\udd43Donald Clarke (or is it?)\ud83c\udfa5) 1682007300
\u201cscrolling through the timeline looking for blue ticks\u201d— HappyToast\u2605 (@HappyToast\u2605) 1682017350
\u201cMe seeing all the people who lost their blue ticks and are now unverified\u201d— Billy (@Billy) 1682019303
\u201cI feel a little weird today\u2026\nLike I don\u2019t quite know who I am\u2026\nI can\u2019t quite put my tick on it.\u201d— Duncan Jones (@Duncan Jones) 1682017173
\u201ci can't believe Elon Musk took away my twitter check because i wouldn't let him nibble my thighs. :-(\u201d— Mr. Fontaine (@Mr. Fontaine) 1682015260
\u201cEarlier today, @Real_BlackNoir\u2019s verification badge was removed. The lamestream media will use this to spread ridiculous rumors about his demise, but rest assured he is alive and well, and his critical mission near completion. Like to show support for a true American hero!\u201d— Vought International (@Vought International) 1682018804
\u201c[elon setting up a Peanuts-style blue-checkmark stand next to the rubble of an exploded SpaceX rocket, only to get run over by a self-driving Tesla] looking into it\u201d— Eric Allen Hatch (@Eric Allen Hatch) 1682020114
Not even the Pope, Boris Johnson, The Rock or Cristiano Ronaldo was spared.
\u201cWe\u2019re all on high alert since the Pope lost his blue tick\u201d— Michael Fry (@Michael Fry) 1682017662
\u201c\ud83d\udea8 | NEW: Boris Johnson has LOST his blue tick - as well as Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng \n\nBoris needs to pay his \u00a311\u201d— Politics UK (@Politics UK) 1682018075
It's all too much for England international Mason Mount.
\u201cOver the years I\u2019ve thoroughly enjoyed connecting with you all on Twitter. Sadly, the platform is changing so I have decided to delete my account.\n\nYou all can still connect with me on my other social media platforms here: https://t.co/WqOt5nJ8Ts\n\nTake care, Mason \u270c\ud83c\udffb\u201d— Mason Mount (@Mason Mount) 1682005119
At least Twitter is good for one thing still: memes.
