Two people fell into a tank of chocolate at an M&M factory in Pennsylvania. It may sound like every child's dream, but the ordeal seems to have been more like a nightmare than anything else.

The two are believed to be factory workers, and had to be rescued by emergency services because the chocolate was waist-height. How they managed to get into the tank hasn't been disclosed.

Numerous tweets draw comparisons between this and Roald Dahl's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', which features Augustus Gloop falling into a large chocolate lake and being sucked into the pipes. While recognising how serious this is, a lot of people can't help but see the funny side of the situation. Hopefully the two employees do too...

UNILAD reported that a spokesperson for the company at the time said "we are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site" in a statement to the Sun.

According to the Daily Star, the individuals were rescued by firefighters after they cut a large hole in the side of the tank. They were then taken to hospital, but it their condition remains unclear. One was apparently taken by road, the other by helicopter.

Mars (the parent company of M&M) also told the Sun that they are "extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders.”

