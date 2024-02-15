YouTuber Twomad has been found dead at his home in California aged just 23.

Platforms like Twitch and YouTube allow us to feel close to the lives of content creators who often rack up millions of fans. So when an untimely death occurs, it can be truly shocking.

Twomad was found unresponsive at his home on Tuesday 13 February after police conducted a welfare check after concern over the YouTuber’s whereabouts.

The content creator had not been seen or heard from for days, sparking concern. He had also reportedly missed several appointments, making those close to him worried for his safety.

When police arrived at his home in Los Angeles, Twomad was found dead – it is unknown how long he had been deceased. At the scene, TMZreports, drug paraphernalia was found and that his death is being treated as a possible overdose, with no foul play suspected.

Twomad joined YouTube in 2017 and had racked up over two million followers. He had not posted on his main YouTube channel in over a year, but the most recent post on his Instagram came just over three weeks ago.

Fans had been growing concerned by the content of some of his posts on X/Twitter, which included images of firearms and other strange comments.

Despite being relatively off-radar in terms of content creation and being embroiled in controversy, facing allegations of sexual assault, his death came as a shock.

“Damn RIP Twomad, depressing to see how the last few years went for him and what drugs did to his mental state. I met him a few years ago before he spiralled and he was hilarious and full of potential. Sad situation despite his recent actions, What a waste of youth,” one person summarised.

