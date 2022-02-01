An Uber driver who was left utterly devastated after picking up her boyfriend who was with another woman has told her story in a viral set of clips.

TikTok user Jen, who goes under the username @jword444, got far more than she bargained for recently after taking on a little extra work with the service provider.

After accepting a job, she was left devastated after turning up and seeing her boyfriend get into the back of her car with another woman.

Jen posted a video showing how shocked she was at the time, adding the caption: “When you decide to stay in on a Friday, drive for Uber, and your man gets in the back seat with another girl.”

THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED HAHAHA #fyp #uber #hinge #foryou

It’s a pretty crazy situation for anyone to face, and thankfully Jen gave more information in a set of follow-up posts.

“Today is Monday, and this all happened on Friday. There's been new developments since then, so we're going to talk about it,” she wrote.

“This guy and I met on Hinge, and things were going well with us, but things were relatively new. I had asked him what he was doing over the weekend because I wanted to hang out and he said he was going to a sports game on Friday but we could hang out on Saturday.”

Reply to @ryanebrady #part1 #uber #hinge

She added: “In my mind, I thought that was perfect because I could drive for Uber on Friday and make some money and I'll see him Saturday.

"So I'm driving around on Friday and I get a request from a girl, and I go and pick her up and she gets in the back seat on the passenger side. But I look over and he's sitting directly behind me. We go the whole entire ride and he doesn't say a word, and when I drop them off he immediately calls me to say he's sorry."

Reply to @kimber..z #part2 #uber #hinge

While Jen initially worried about the discovery, she went on to reveal that he spoke to the woman and was told she was “just friends” with him.

All wasn’t as it seemed, though, as she was told by a witness that the woman had in fact been having "a thing" with the man.

"Sunday, I go out with my friends and we're just debriefing about the whole situation. We're friends with the bartender of the bar we went to, and she tells me that she's friends with the other girl and that she's in the same bar right now,’ Jen went on to say.

Reply to @morgsmaz #greenscreenvideo #uber #hinge #part3

"I said to the waitress that I felt bad because I know they're just friends, and she goes 'What do you mean they're just friends?' and I was so confused. The waitress tells me they're definitely more than friends, and I'm like 'Oh, okay.'”

We can’t handle the drama, honestly.

