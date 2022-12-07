Videos online have been circulating showing what appears to be Ukrainian soldiers doing dances and participating in trends, causing mixed reactions.

And one of the most viral videos in that space seems to be of someone in military gear doing a "morning Pikachu dance."

Shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Twitter on Monday (5 December), it shows a person dressed in full-on military attire performing a merry dance like the yellow Pokémon character in the snow. The sound of gunshots can also be heard ringing out in the background.

The video had 9.2 million views at the time of writing.



Ukraine's Defense also previously shared a clip of a soldier who was dancing on the hood of what seemed to be a military truck.

"Morale is high," the video's caption read.

Many didn't understand why these videos were uploaded in the first place, as Ukraine is at war with Russia.

One person on Twitter wrote: "I thought the war was something serious…"

"I get that y'all are in a profoundly depressing situation and need to goof off to stay sane, but this isn't a great PR decision," another added.

Others didn't take issue with the video, with one writing that the soldiers shouldn't lose their "humanity."

"I've been to war four times. It is deadly serious. That's precisely the reason we do unserious things like dance, pull pranks, crack gallows jokes about dying, and even…laugh. If you lose your humanity, it's as bad as losing your life. God bless this soldier and her comrades," they wrote.

On 24 February, Russia invaded Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin called for a "special military operation" with the goal of the "demilitarisation" of Ukraine.

And in November, BBC reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops have since lost more than half the territory they originally acquired.

Indy100 reached out to Ukraine's Ministry of Defence for comment.

