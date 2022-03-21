A shocking video showed what appeared to be an unexploded missile that lodged in a kitchen cupboard in Ukraine.

In the video uploaded to TikTok by @pd05763, the large missile appeared to be seen perched upright in the kitchen.

"Lucky nothing exploded," the video's caption said.

The video received over 141,300 comments and 2.7 million views at the time of writing.

@pd05763 Повезло,что ничего не взорвалось.

In another video, which appears to be a follow-up, the original poster showed the missile being removed from the kitchen by a bomb disposal squad.

@pd05763 Ответ пользователю @eugenekatrachko

People took the comments in an attempt to make light of the harrowing circumstances.

"You don't understand. You were just 'saved' from washing dishes," one wrote.

Another added: "'Liberated' the kitchen from the sink and funny and not very. I hope everyone is alive. Glory to Ukraine."



Others believed that the scene didn't seem real, and assumed there was photoshop involved.

"Photoshop on the ceiling. Rocket simulated from a galvanized pipe. Not a speck of dust. Kitchen undamaged. What for?" a fourth wrote.

A fifth added: "The ceiling is incredibly intact, I don't want to say anything, but it's unusual."

In a report from The Independent, Russia made the claim that it used a hypersonic missile to break down a large weapons depot in western Ukraine.

It marked the first time Kinzhal or 'Dagger' missile has been deployed since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine.

Elsewhere, the UK Ministry of Defence posted a tweet to say that the Ukrainian cities of "Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol remain encircled and subject to heavy Russian shelling."

