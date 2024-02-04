Woman from viral 'topless' house break-in video reveals another hilarious detail

A woman who went viral after she was left topless and hanging upside down while trying to break into her own house has shared another amusing detail from the story.

Lisa Rowland told This Morninghosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond that she had to climb through her window after she locked herself out of the house when she left to run some errands and do the school run in June last year.

But mid-shop, Lisa had to rush home as she was desperate for the loo and the hosts asked why she didn't make a toilet stop before leaving her house, to which Lisa replied: "I don't think that far ahead - as we can see."

However, after returning home Lisa soon realised she didn't have her house keys on her as they were still inside the house - and in this nightmare situation, climbing through the window was the "only" option.

So she enlisted the help of her sister, and the plan was to get Lisa's legs up off the windowsill for her to seamlessly slide through the open window, all while her sister kept her balance by holding one of her legs.

(L-R) This Morning hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond with Lisa Rowland and her sister This Morning, ITV

Though, this didn't quite go to plan as Lisa's legs got stuck at an angle over the window which left her dangling upside down.

It was an unfortunate turn of events, particularly given that Lisa was sporting a bandeau maxi dress which got caught and caused her chest to be completely exposed, while in the background Aretha Franklin's 'I Say a Little Prayer' was playing.

In the clip, Lisa's sister is unable to help as she's doubled over in laughter over the situation - "When I turned around and actually saw her lills hanging out it was like...I was completely dead," she said.

Remember how Lisa was desperate for a wee? Well, she managed to pee... but just not in a toilet.

"I weed. Yeah. I did. I couldn't move, I was hanging like a bat. When I fell to the ground covered in urine, I think I was past the point of panic! I think I'd passed every point," Lisa said on the programme.

Her sister added: "She come out the house and she was like literally, it's gone down my neck. I couldn't breathe, there was nothing I could do."

The whole thing was filmed by Lisa's partner as she knew the plan to break into the house would "going to go one of two ways," but they had no clue it had been uploaded to social media until it garnered over 20 million views.

"I didn't know whether to laugh, cry, or lie. When I saw the amount of positive comments....the response, everyone's just like - the laughter! I love a bit of laughter. If it's laughter it's all good," Lisa said.

"We didn't put it on any social media, we sent it between my mum's friends. Some woman - cheers Ruth in Northern Ireland! No one knows her, we don't know her, we don't know how she got it. But thank you Ruth, we've had a nice day out out of it."

Safe to say Lisa has learned her lesson and now keeps house keys on an elastic around her neck to avoid this scenario from happening again.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

