This Sinéad O'Connor moment left Dermot O'Leary 'broken' following death

Dermot O'Leary has been remembering the Sinead O'Connor moment that 'broke' him following her death, and is urging fans to watch it back in her memory.

The presenter paid tribute on This Morning, noting his Irish heritage made her a 'proper icon'.

"She was on the RTÉ Late, Late Show, which is this iconic chat show back in Ireland and she performed Nothing Compares 2 U, it’s beautiful", he remembered.

"She was all dressed in red and it’s just with an orchestra, and you can just hear a pin drop."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter