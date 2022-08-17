This Morning viewers stunned by huge 'opera-singing' dog

This Morning viewers were left open-mouthed when best-selling author Lynda La Plante brought her giant opera-singing dog onto the show.

16-month-old Hugo, a borzoi, howled along to the tune of 'God Save the Queen' being played in the studio.

Hilariously, the dog wasn't even supposed to be the star of the show, as Lynda was actually there to promote her new book, Dark Rooms, but the pup quickly stole the limelight.

That's one way to get attention on it.

