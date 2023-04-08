Virgin Mary statue scarily bursts into flames during Easter parade

A Virgin Mary statue burst into flames in front of screaming devotees during an Easter parade.

The blaze during Holy Week was caused by a candle falling on the figure.

Two worshippers suffered burn injuries while trying to put out the flames with their bare hands.

Footage shows the statue ablaze while being carried through the streets on a float.

Onlookers scream in shock as robed officials try to extinguish the fire by beating the flames with cloth and their bare hands.

One desperate devotee is even seen blowing on the raging flames.

At the end of the video, a man rushes through the crowd while holding aloft a fire extinguisher.

The extinguisher, provided by a nearby police patrol, was used to extinguish the flames without further incident.

However, the parade in Vélez-Málaga, Spain, was cancelled following the fire.

The council said in a statement: “Luckily, the fire was put out thanks to the quick reactions of members of the brotherhood and with the help of a fire extinguisher provided by a Local Police patrol.

“We wish a speedy recovery to the two injured.”

Now recuperating at home, the wounded worshippers have been named as brothers Francisco and Jesús, aged 24 and 19.

Organisers said 80% of the statue was damaged by the flames, but it is still “recoverable”.

The 5’6”-tall wooden statue was carved by artist Juan Ventura in 1980.