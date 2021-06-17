Grilled watermelon slice as pizza crust? Some TikTokers are horrified

Many of us are familiar with sweet, savory and zesty food combinations such as grilled watermelon salad topped with feta cheese and red onion, watermelon with a dash of mustard, or pineapple on pizza.

But now, one TikToker has taken things a step further with his recipe for watermelon pizza.

Oliver Paterson, who goes by @elburritomonster on the platform, posted a video that shows the process of how to make a pizza using a slice of watermelon as the “crust.”

First, you cut a slice of watermelon and then fry it on both sides for 5 minutes to caramelize it.

Fry the watermelon on both sides to caramelize. (Photo courtesy of @elburritomonster/TikTok)

Then you add BBQ sauce ( he says BBQ sauce works better than tomato sauce), mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

Add BBQ sauce cheese and pepperoni to the watermelon crust (Photo courtesy of @elburritomonster/TikTok)

Afterwards, you pop the concoction into the oven for a few minutes - although the time isn’t specified - and then it’s ready to be served.

Pop the watermelon pizza into the oven for a few minutes (Photo courtesy of @elburritomonster/TikTok)

Oliver Paterson eating the watermelon pizza creation (Photo courtesy of @elburritomonster/TikTok)

The clip, which has gone viral with more than 2.5 million views at the time of writing, has caused commenters to be curious to try.

“Is it bad that I think it looks kind of good?” wrote a commenter.

“Low-key kind of want to try this,” wrote another commenter.

But others think it’s a “war crime” and not in the slightest appealing to their bellies.

“Sir who hurt you?” wrote a third commenter.

”Why would you ruin food like that. Let watermelon just be watermelon. Y’all doing too much,” said a fourth.

One person actually commented saying he’s familiar with the watermelon crust pizza, and can vouch for it.

“Wow, I haven’t seen this done for a few years!! I worked with a chef once he showed me this. It’s surprisingly good,” they said.

Paterson responded to this comment with the following: “No way haha. I’m glad someone else has done it!! And yeah, it’s surprisingly good.”

Don’t knock something until you try it!

Check out Oliver Paterson’s full video here.