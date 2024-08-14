A horse from the new Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield film has become an instant meme

A new image from the upcoming rom-com We Live in Time starring British actors Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield has been released.

But there is one particular detail stealing the spotlight...

The story follows strangers Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield) who have a chance encounter when Almut runs Tobias over with her car, the two share a spark and go on to fall in love and viewers get to see the ups and downs of their relationship throughout the years.

In the still, the couple share a romantic embrace while on a merry-go-round ride.

And it just so happens that there is a striking and unusual-looking horse in the foreground of the image which quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Of course, people have found ways to turn this horse into the latest meme, here is a round-up of the best ones, along with all the reactions on X / Twitter:









































































Last year, Pugh and Garfield were seen filming scenes in London, specifically Herne Hill and a Co-op store in Blackfen. Meanwhile, Pugh even shaved her head for the role and previously discussed this decision.

"I purposely chose to look like that, I wanted vanity out of the picture. Hollywood is very glamorous—especially for women—and it’s hard for an audience to see past that..." she said last year, as per the DailyMail.

"Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience. Vanity is gone, the only thing that people can look at then is your raw face."

We Live in Time will be released in US cinemas later this year on October 11 and in UK cinemas on January 1 2025.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel