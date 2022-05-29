A woman has consulted Reddit after getting the wrong response in her attempt to prank her sister on her wedding day.

Posting on the infamous AITA subreddit, the woman explained that although she doesn't "hate" her sister she also admitted to not being that close to her either as there is a five year age gap between the pair.

“My (23F) sister (27F) got engaged about 2 years ago. I don’t hate her. We were never the closest of sisters due to our age difference but we didn’t hate each other. Her fiancé (now husband) is a great man. I really am happy for them.

“So fast forward to the wedding ceremony, when the priest finally said “are there any objections” I stood up and said “I object.. (long pause) because this couple is way too cute for each other!” I really just said it as a joke.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I thought it was something we could all laugh about at reception. But I could visibly see the color drain off my sister’s face the moment I stood up. After I finished my little joke I didn’t really get any laughs. My sister looked away, pretending that she didn’t care but I knew she probably did.

“I sat down and the ceremony continued. At the reception, I went to my sister and congratulated her, but she absolutely blew up. She told me my joke wasn’t funny and that I ruined her mood, her happiness, and her special day. I was shocked.

"It literally wasn’t even that big of a deal. I was joking, not actually objecting. I argued back with those points and she just walked away from me. This morning, I woke up with tons of notifications from my family members saying I'm an AH for doing that.

"But I think everyone was just overreacting, it was truly just a joke…… so, AITA?”

As it turns out people on Reddit didn't have that much sympathy for her either as many felt that the prank, although harmless, was out of line on a wedding day.

One person wrote: "On what planet did she think this was appropriate? Big yikes."

Another said: "Hi, I am the sister of the bride and desperate for attention."

A third said: "It’s wild that OP even doubted it at all. She caused a scene for no reason (well attention obviously). Then her sister made it clear she didn’t think it was funny at all (who would like this from their best friend let alone a sister they're not close to). Instead of apologising, she came to the Internet to be justified like it wasn’t terrible.”

Amazingly a minister also weighed in on the situation by saying: "Minister here: it gets worse. Some places if someone objects during the ceremony you’re required to stop and investigate even if it’s a joke. Some officiants won’t even continue the ceremony that day. OP could’ve literally derailed the whole wedding."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.