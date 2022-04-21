A woman has sparked a debate after outlining 13 strict rules for her wedding guests to follow when she gets married.

TikToker Kennedy Marks posted a video that has been viewed over 600,000 times detailing the rules for her big day, that she’s been planning since she was eight years old, despite not being engaged.

She began the clip by saying: “My boyfriend is not proposing to me any time soon and also doesn’t know any of these rules but I thought I’d give it a go.”

Marks asked people not to get angry at her for her harsh rules. She argued that “weddings are just so expensive” so she wants it done her way.

The first rule was fairly understandable – no one but the bride wears white. She said: “My bridesmaids are under very strict instructions that if someone comes in wearing white, a bottle of red wine will be poured on you and you will be getting out before I see you.”

Rule two was slightly more controversial as Marks stated that she doesn’t want any children there unless they’ve been pre-approved.

While she said she loves the kids of her close friends and family, Marks drew the line at having the children of distant family at her wedding.

She said: “I don’t want screaming in my ceremony, I don’t want your children running onto the dance floor whilst I’m trying to do my first dance because you’re at the bar. Just, no.

“Unless you’re going to look after your children, you’re going to be there with them 24/7 holding them, sadly I’m so sorry.”

Rule number 3 is that invited guests are not allowed to ask for a plus one, while another rule bans guests from making any big announcements, such as a pregnancy or engagement, at her wedding.





Under Marks’ rules, speaking or singing into the microphone at the reception is banned, as are boring people, phones at the ceremony and rudeness to staff.



Her full list of rules reads:



1. No-one else wearing white.

2. No children (unless approved).

3. Don’t assume an invitation for a plus one.

4. No big announcements.

5. No-one to use the microphone unless approved.

8. Don’t stress me out, ask my mum.

9. No boring people.

10. If me or Rhys have never met you, you aren’t coming.

11. No rudeness to staff or you’re out.

12. No phones in the ceremony.

13. Anyone on the dancefloor on my first dance will be dragged off.

14. Guests wear whatever you’re comfortable in.

15. Full use of my photographer after my photos.

While some called Marks a “bridezilla” for her list, most were on her side and completely agreed with the rules.

One person wrote: “bridezilla your [sic] not even getting married. red flag to your boyfriend run when you can. he has no say it's his day too.”

But, supporters of her wedding list said: “It’s YOUR day, anyone that doesn’t like the rules doesn’t need to be there.”

Someone else wrote: “Completely agree with all of these!!”

