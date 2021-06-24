Man found way to automate his entire WFH job but got busted when disgruntled ex revealed all to boss

A man revealed on Reddit all about how he ‘cheated’ his way to a 2-hour working day - by shaving 5-hours from his work-from-home job hours each day using automation.

But things took a surprising turn when his ex-girlfriend snitched to HR after just two days after the pair had broken up.

In the Reddit post he said he had always been efficient at his job and much faster than his colleagues at getting reports done. Though he did not specify his job title, he did mention how he “mostly wrote reports which had the same calculations and said very similar things.”

He admitted to working a mere 2.5 hours of the day before spending the other 5 doing anything he wanted - “YouTube, day trading, reading up investments or looking at silly memes.”

“It was awesome”, he said.

He took to Reddit to expose the answer to the question on everybody’s mind - how did he do it?

“I created a large database, linked it to Microsoft Excel, let Excel calculate everything for me, automate various sentences for me and then export it to Microsoft Word”, he said.

“The end result? In only 2 hours I could push out what took my colleagues 8 hours.”

In order to impress a colleague, he showed her his methods and how it could speed up her workload. Little did he know at the time, it could have cost him his job. After dating for a while, he called it quits and said, “the breakup seemed somewhat peaceful.”

Just two days after and to his horror, HR presented him called him in for a disciplinary warning with screenshots of his leisurely activities and a tally of the amount of hours work he’d actually committed to.

He said, “Turns out my ex shared my screen via Microsoft Skype when I went on a smoke break, recorded all my actions for the day and then reported me to HR.

I should’ve actually worked my hours in, I shouldn’t have tried to impress my ex, and I definitely should have noticed my screen was being shared”

While Reddit users approved of his time-saving tactics, they disapproved of his ‘sharing’s caring’ mentality.

One user commented: “Exactly! If I were doing something like that, I would have taken it with me to the grave. Time theft is a VERY serious thing.”

“Loose lips, sink ships.”

Another written how they’d also been stung before and as a result, the company increased their workload.

We suppose all good things must come to an end, eh.