18 of the funniest 'What do you call' jokes

No matter the time or the situation we could all do with a good laugh and the simplest of dad jokes always do the trick.

Even social media agrees that dad jokes are funny with a current trend on Twitter revolving around the timeless format of the 'what do you call' gags.

Don't believe us? Well here are XX 'what do you call jokes' that you can test on your friends next time you are in the pub or reserve until Christmas dinner when the ones in your cracker inevitably let you down.

1. What do you call a group of men waiting for a haircut?

A barbercue.

2. What do you call a frozen kid?

Chill-dren

3. What do you call a belt made of watches?

A waist of time

4. What do you call a man who cannot stand?

Neal

5. What do you call a reluctant potato?

A hesitater.

6. What do you call a Magician who's lost his magic?

Ian.

7. What do you call a dinosaur fart?

A blast from the past!

8. What do you call a duck that steals?

A Robber Duck.

9. What do you call a fish without eyes?

A fsh

10. What do you call a cow with no legs?

Ground beef.

11. What do you call a dog with a fever?

A hot dog.

12. What do you call a fake noodle?

An impasta.

13. What do you call a fish wearing a bowtie?

Sofishticated.

14. What do you call a sad coffee?

A despresso.

15. What do you call a Mexican man who lost his car?

Carlos.

16. What do you call an angry counsellor?

A therapissed.

17. What do you call a chicken staring at lettuce?

Chicken caes-a salad.

18. What do you call a man with a rubber toe?

Roberto.

