Warning: Spoiler ahead.

Since Wordle was released in October, its popularity has soared – and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

It has become so popular that the New York Times bought the viral puzzle game for an undisclosed seven figures. Despite its incredible success, Wordle has also faced a rollercoaster of criticism, from being slammed as too difficult, too easy, too American and too British.

The rules of Wordle are pretty simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: A way of separating the year.





Wordle

The answer for today is "MONTH", the twelve named periods into which a year is divided.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!





