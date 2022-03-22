Warning: Wordle spoiler ahead.

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: A method of cooking that involves frying.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter













Wordle

The answer for today is "SLOSH", as defined by Google as moving irregularly with a splashing sound.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here.



To sign the petition click here.



If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.