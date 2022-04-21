Warning: Spoilers ahead.

The Wordle phenomenon is still going strong – but sometimes we need more than one word to put our skills to the test.

That's where Quordle comes in.

The premise of the game is simple and gets much easier once you get the hang of things. There's even an option to practice ahead of the guesses.

Unlike Wordle, you have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.

If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.





Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Quordle

The Quordle answers for Thursday 21 April are:



CRISP, (of a substance) firm, dry, and brittle. Also, (of the weather) cool, fresh, and invigorating.

EXTRA, added to an existing or usual amount or number; additional.

TROOP, soldiers or armed forces.

SQUAD, a small group of people having a particular task.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



