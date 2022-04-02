Warning: Spoiler ahead

If your Twitter feed is full of little green tiles, you can thank viral brainteaser Wordle.

Aside from being a good way to start the day, there have been some incredible Wordle-related stories in recent weeks, including how the game saved a woman’s life from a kidnapper and how it even helped a woman who was addicted to QAnon conspiracy theories.

If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: A recurring theme or idea…

Without further ado, Saturday’s answer is “TROPE”, meaning “something such as an idea, phrase, or image that is often used in a particular artist's work, in a particular type of art”.

Screengrab / Wordle / New York Times

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

