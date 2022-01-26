What is today's Wordle answer #221?

Spoiler ahead.

Another day, another Wordle.

For the blissfully unaware, the viral ad-free puzzle game offers six attempts to guess a five-letter word. Created by Brooklyn-based Josh Wardle, Wordle transformed into a viral hit overnight. The game isn't available as an App. Instead, you'll have to head to the website to shoot your shot.

When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.

Before reading ahead, give it a go (if you haven't already).

Today, as usual, people have turned to Twitter to share their useful prompts for Wordle's #221.





The answer for Wednesday 26 January is "WHACK", a sharp or resounding blow.

If you guessed today's answer incorrectly, there's always tomorrow.



Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.







