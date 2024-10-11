October: All the exciting events happening this month in Manchester

Spooky season is well underway. And while many aren't too impressed with the colder weather creeping in, there are plenty of goings-on to keep you warm and raring to go this winter.

From Halloween trails, Bridgerton-themed shows, smash burger joints set to become your new local and science taking over the city, Manchester has got a jam-packed roster filled with exciting openings and events. There's something for everyone.

Here are 10 of our favourite picks:

New opening: Super Awesome Deluxe, Northern Quarter

Super Awesome Deluxe

New kids on the burger block, Super Awesome Deluxe, has opened in the Northern Quarter!

Located within the former Lono Cove, Super Awesome Deluxe, is the new smashed burger concept from the OG burger gang behind Almost Famous.

As the first ‘takeout’ smashed burger joint in town, expect slick, big counter service with a tight menu of three core burgers done well. No reservations, no bookings, no chicken, just great-quality smashed beef.

Burgers will be limited daily, until sold out, to ensure the highest quality and the tastiest of smashes.





New opening: Spider Box, Printworks

Spider Box

From families to friends, corporate groups to students, Spider Box will be a night out everyone will love. Taking centre stage will be the Spider Box performance area which will feature a carefully curated weekly lineup of live music, showcasing the very best local artists and bands from across the North West including a residency from Dex, the UK’s first digital human DJ.

There are also immersive music quizzes and karaoke booths for guests to sing their hearts out as Mariah Carey defrosts for Christmas.

If gaming is more your thing, there will be a state-of-the-art SIM racing suite for budding Lewis Hamiltons.





16th onwards: Yo! Sushi School, Trafford Centre Selfridges

With over 20 years of sushi rolling experience, famed chain Yo! Sushi is now letting foodies in on their secrets.

During the sessions, people will learn about the history of sushi along with knife cutting skills, the delicious ingredients used – and of course, how to make your own.

"These classes are perfect for any budding sushi chefs out there, so whether you’re a Maki Master or Inari newbie you’ll pick up some great new skills to take home- as well as a delicious selection of sushi to enjoy."





17th Oct-3rd Nov: Halloween Trail Wilderspool Woods, The Trafford Centre

The Trafford Trails

This October, the creators of Manchester’s acclaimed The Twilight Trail are back with a captivating new experience at the Wilderspool Woods – a 4.5-acre hidden woodland in the grounds of Trafford Centre. The Halloween Trail is a magical and mesmerising light show and interactive experience that will captivate guests of all ages.

This year’s trail transforms the eerie woodland of Wilderspool Woods into an enchanted, haunted world, complete with over 100,000 lights illuminating a Skeleton Village. Attendees can look forward to supernatural surprises around every corner, with laser-filled gardens of mist, colourful bats soaring above, and glowing LED eyes that watch from the treetops.

The trail will feature a spooky soundtrack curated by renowned DJ Rasp, enhancing the atmosphere with eerie beats and otherworldly tunes as visitors make their way through the experience.





New opening/18th: KAJI, 64 Bridge St

Following the award-winning success of MUSU, the team behind one of Manchester's premier fine dining destinations has revealed plans to launch KAJI, a groundbreaking Japanese fire-based dining concept.



KAJI will offer a new communal dining experience combining culinary excellence with a vibrant, social atmosphere.

The restaurant is designed to be a vibrant, social hub, contrasting the intimate, fine dining experience MUSU is known for. The restaurant will focus on delivering an informal yet upscale dining experience where sharing plates and a lively atmosphere take centre stage.

KAJI is derived from the Japanese word for fire and the new restaurant will showcase the primal, elemental power of fire, featuring a menu structured around themes such as Ignite, Flame, Ember, and Ash. Dishes will range from flame-seared seafood to perfectly grilled meats, all with a refined Japanese touch.





18th-27th: Manchester Science Festival, Science and Industry Museum

Science fans, listen up.

Manchester is hosting a 10-day festival exploring the extremes of nature, human capability and creativity.

From the state of mind to exploring whether artificial intelligence has a place in space, cosmic quizzes and delving into the fascinating world of neuroscience, this one isn't to be missed.





21st-27th: Eat Well, Do Good Festival, various locations

The festival aims to raise vital funds to support Eat Well MCR’s ongoing efforts to provide meals to those in need. As part of its fundraising efforts, the collective is encouraging hospitality venues across Greater Manchester to get involved.



The festival will feature a variety of activities and events across Greater Manchester. Eat Well MCR encourages all hospitality venues to participate in fundraising activities, contributing in whichever way they find the most suitable. Join Ramona, Maray, 10 Tib Lane, Chorlton Cheesemongers, chef Caroline Martins, and many others to be announced to support the incredible work of the Manchester-based collective.

This initiative strives to unite chefs, restaurants, and volunteers in delivering meals, sourcing ingredients, and raising awareness and funds to support underprivileged communities in Manchester.





25th-31st: Halloween in the City

Following a successful 2023, Halloween in the City has returned this year with inflatable monsters cropping up across some of Manchester's notable establishments.

Created by Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas from Designs in Air, the city's new additions will be on display until 31 October.





26th: Candlelight Concert – Bridgerton, Manchester Cathedral

The famed Candlelight Concerts has returned to Manchester Cathedral with a majestic twist.

Bridgerton fans are in for a night of magical live music performance surrounded by the soft glow of candlelight and a reimagined set by a talented string ensemble.

Prepare to be blown away by an array of dazzling hits from the acclaimed Shondaland Netflix series.





October-December: Warehouse Project season, Depot Mayfield

WHP

Founded in 2006, The Warehouse Project has become a cornerstone of Manchester's cultural landscape. From Boddingtons Strangeways Brewery, to Store Street, and now at the illustrious Depot Mayfield, it stands as one of the most anticipated event series in the UK's rave scenes.

The main club season, spanning from September through to December, is an annual spectacle, complemented by off-season events and takeovers throughout the year.

