Warning: Spoiler ahead.

We can't quite remember what we did with our mornings before Wordle launched. And now, due to the incredible response of the viral game, more versions have been invented for those bored of breaking their streaks. Enter: Worldle, Heardle, and Lewdle.

If you're new to the original game, the rules are simple.



You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: A slight error due to inattention.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Wordle





The answer for today is "LAPSE", defined by Google as a brief or temporary failure of concentration, memory, or judgement. Equally, it can refer to a passage of time.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.