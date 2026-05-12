No, it’s not Spotify Wrapped time just yet (we’re only halfway through the year, for goodness’ sake), but the streaming service has dropped a new feature full of interesting music stats for users to explore as it marks its 20th anniversary.

Titled ‘Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s)’, the experience launched on Monday and is described as giving users “a playful, nostalgia-driven look back at your music listening history” with “never-before-shared data”.

If Spotify celebrating 20 years doesn’t make you feel old, then some of the stats shared in the feature include when you first joined the streaming plaform, the total number of unique songs listened to and your all-time most streamed artist.

And if you fancy testing your knowledge, the experience also asks users to guess the first song they played in a multiple-choice question.

Once all that’s done, there’s a playlist for you to save containing your top 120 tracks and their play counts.

So it all sounds fun (literally), but where can you find the feature?

For starters, it’s mobile only, so head to spotify.com/20 to take you to the experience.

You can also search “Spotify 20” or “Party of the Year(s)” within the Spotify app itself to find your stats.

Alongside personalised playlists, the Spotify editors have also looked back at their favourite IDs over the past two decades, “20 years of emo” and “first-person pop”.

And if you’re wondering, Spotify Wrapped will likely emerge once again in late November or early December, with last year’s recap landing on 3 December.

Happy listening!

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