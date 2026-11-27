WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar Games titles usually boast rich open worlds which have hidden discoveries players continue to find years and years after release - and GTA 6 is shaping up to be no different.

Red Dead Redemption 2 released in 2018 yet at the end of 2025 and into 2026, there was an elaborate theory about spider webs which took players across the map trying to piece together what it meant. And this was more than seven years on from release at the time.

That's the level of detail and volume of Easter eggs and secrets we're talking about when it comes to Rockstar games.

With GTA 6 out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S, players continue to get deeper into exploring the rich world of Leonida and have already uncovered loads of brilliant hidden details

Here are 29 of the best Easter eggs and secrets gamers have found so far.

Gamers continue to find loads of Easter eggs and secrets in GTA 6 / Rockstar Games

1. Throwing an actual Easter egg

If you throw an Easter egg which can be found at the top of one of Leonida's cell towers, a very amusing cutscene plays out of it unexpectedly smashing across the windscreen of an NPC (non-playable character) driving along.

2. Red Dead Redemption book at Brian's Marina

A book containing loads of references to Red Dead Redemption has been discovered at Brian's Marina right at the start of the game. It's speculated the worlds of RDR and GTA have merged here.

3. Loads of Dexter references

There are loads of references to the hit TV show Dexter in GTA 6 - including his apartment and kill room which can be found in Leonida.

4. Podcast references GTA 5's story

There's a criminal conspiracy podcast on which GTA 5 character Wade speaks. References to Franklin, Michael and Trevor are made, including the banks they all robbed together.

5. Paranormal activity

A pentagram can be found in a house in Capri. Knocking out an NPC and offering the body as a sacrifice yields some creepy yet cool results.

6. Jason's boat being Michael's old yacht theory

There's a theory the boat Jason has at the start of GTA 6 is the infamous yacht Michael loses in GTA 5. That theory heightened when it was discovered zooming in on the boat's GPS screen appears to show a section of Los Santos.

7. Dog on a jetski

If you're stranded in the water for long enough, a dog on a jetski will come and take you back to shore. Stay on it long enough and it takes you to a really cool spot!

8. Arthur Morgan riding a chihuahua

There's a cool Easter egg of an Arthur Morgan plushie riding on top of a chihuahua at one of the adventure golf spots.

9. Arthur Morgan's hat

Arthur Morgan's hat can be purchased from a yard sale in a rough neighbourhood in GTA 6 - and it looks to be the real deal.

10. Michael de Santa and Jimmy made a film together

Michael de Santa, one of the main protagonists from GTA 5, and his son Jimmy produced a film together. It's called Righteous Slaughter: Overkill. Righteous Slaughter is Rockstar Games' parody of Call of Duty.

11. Super Mario Easter egg

In Lennox County, there's an area where a translucent box can be jumped up towards to hit, just like in a Super Mario game. It unlocks hats for both Jason and Lucia.

12. Saw Easter egg

Someone found a Saw Easter egg when trying to help someone out. When lifting a sofa into the back of a pickup truck, Jason got taken out and woke up in a shipping container to a video of someone who appears to try and resemble Jigsaw.

13. Pictures of Ellie and Joel from The Last of Us

Pictures of Ellie and Joel from The Last of Us have been spotted in GTA 6.

14. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Easter egg

If you go to Lake Tallaloko in Lummox County at dusk, four turtles alongside Master Splinter and their pizzas can be seen.

15. Warehouse full of sex robots

One player found an abandoned warehouse full of robots that come to life - and do not let you leave it without a fight.

16. Government conspiracy

A scientists tells Jason the government is stealing poop to use it to clone people. They then go into a plant, get into a machine and Jason ends up back at his house. Later on, a drain can be found with the corpses of Jason and the scientist, implying Jason is now a clone...

17. Lucia's handgun from the prologue

If you go back to the initial store Lucia robs in the prologue, you can find the gun she threw away during that scene nearby. It's actually classed as a collectible too.

18. Jason and Lucia are clones?

Someone found what appear to be older character models of Jason and Lucia hidden in a bunker which requires a code to access. People have speculated the Jason and Lucia characters we control could be clones... That would fit in with one of the above theories too...

19. Ghost at the top of a lighthouse

A player climbed to the top of a lighthouse and found the ghosts of old lighthouse keeper seemingly kill another one after they both went insane.

20. Hell in GTA 6

One player managed to enter the gates of hell and had to take out a number of demons and the devil himself. The sequence ends with Jason sitting on the throne if he wins.

21. Corrupt Capri cops

A player deliberately got captured by cops in Capri - to find themselves among other criminals captured and they have to bust out to escape.

22. Huge underwater system

There's a huge underground and underwater system beneath the land of Leonida which is ripe for exploration.

23. Giant leviathan

A skeleton of a giant leviathan has been spotted on the seabed surrounding Leonida.

24. Stephen King Pet Cemetery Easter egg

There's a mission that plays out in reference to Stephen King's Pet Cemetery.

25. It Easter egg

In a building just off the coast of Vice City, there's an elevator with balloons in it. If you ride in it, lights will flicker and someone that looks like Pennywise appears, with unnerving results...

26. Lucia hates Kelly Rowland track

If Kelly Rowland and Lil Wayne's 'Motivation' comes on the radio in GTA 6, Lucia will ask you to turn it off. It reminds her of someone who broke her heart earlier in her life...

27. Domestobot from GTA Vice City Stories

Domestobot from GTA Vice City Stories makes an appearance in GTA 6 in a warehouse.

28. Ice cream truck

In Grassrivers, during the day, an ice cream truck appears and players can break into it not only to commandeer the vehicle but also get a t-shirt too.

29. Immortal NPC

An immortal NPC has been found in GTA 6. When aiming down the scope of a sniper, an NPC will do a motion across their throat and then chase after you. Even if you try to shoot them, this will not down them and nothing will stop them until they take you down.

Interestingly, the same thing happened with a completely different NPC, sparking speculation it could happen to a random NPC in the area.

Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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