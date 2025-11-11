CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White has claimed that people have a big misconception about his political beliefs, but social media users aren’t buying it.

White has tried to claim that he’s actually “not really even that political”, despite being a vocal Donald Trump supporter and campaign donor, as well as making frequent Republican National Committee (RNC) appearances.

The UFC president appeared on The Skinny Confidential Him And Her Show podcast and made the claim that people think he’s more “far-right” than he actually is and even suggested he used to consider himself “liberal”.

White claimed: “I’m probably not as far-right as everybody thinks I am. Everybody thinks I’m, like, far-right. I… literally up until the world lost its mind, considered myself to be liberal – I leaned, you know, a little left.

“But, I would say that’s probably the biggest misconception. Everybody thinks I’m, like, some far-right, you know, I’m not really even that political, to be honest with you.”

Like clockwork, people came with receipts contradicting his narrative, which comes as many in the manosphere are attempting to distance themselves from Trump after their initial support.

“This guy's spoken at the last three Republican National Conventions....” someone pointed out.

Another said: “You’ve spoken at multiple RNC conventions. Why do we need to lie?”

Someone else shared a screenshot of a headline revealing White donated $1 million to Trump’s campaign.

One person joked: “He must think we don’t have internet.”

Another shared a video of an impassioned introduction White gave Trump at the RNC.

“‘I’m not that political’ means you lean far right but you’re embarrassed by it in this day and age,” someone else argued.

