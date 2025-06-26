Influencer Tanner Martin announces own death in heartbreaking post as tributes pour in

Influencer Tanner Martin has confirmed his death at the age of 30 in an incredibly emotional Instagram post shared by his wife Shay.

Martin openly shared his story on social media of his battle with colorectal cancer after being diagnosed five years ago and it connected with millions of people. He lived long enough to see the birth of his daughter AmyLou but died less than six weeks after she was born.

In the post announcing his death, Shay wrote in the caption: "May the force be with you from our angel force ghost 🤍 see the next video for his wish."

Martin said that wish was for people who followed his story to continue supporting his family through a GoFundMe page.

In the pre-recorded message announcing his death, Martin said: "If you're watching this, I am dead."

After leaving some instructions for Shay, he said: "I've had a heck of a life. I decided to make this video announcing my death because I saw someone did that a year or so ago and I think it's a good opportunity to get all your thoughts out and you can be thoughtful about what your spouse or partner might need and she probably needs some time to grieve.



"I wanted to make a video so she could post it and you guys would know and she could take a break for as long as she needed to from social media or whatever.

"But you guys, seriously, thank you for all that you've done for me while I was here and all the support and love you showed me and my little family. I would ask if you could continue to offer prayers for my sweetheart Shay and our baby girl AmyLou.

"Life was awesome, I really enjoyed it, while I was here. Hopefully, I believe there's something after this, and I'm excited to meet those people and hopefully we're hanging out now and making fun of all you nerds.

"I love you guys, thanks again for all of your support and helping to make the last years of my life here on Earth fun and enjoyable and helping me be comfortable. I love you guys, be kind to each other, assume good intent in other people and you guys will have a happy life."

And the comments have been flooded with lovely and touching tributes.

"I'm so sorry Shay 🥺," one user said. "His spirit will always live on and you have the most amazing guardian angel now. We are praying for you to have comfort and feel him all around you!!!❤️❤️🪽"

Another commented: "The most special human ❤️. Rest in Peace sweet Tanner 💔. Sending love and prayers to everyone left behind, especially Shay and your beautiful baby girl 🙏❤️💔"

"Oh Tanner... I'm so glad he did this for you Shay it's beautiful," a third said. "Sending prayers to you and your little girl. Heaven just gained the best angel. Love you ❤️"

A fourth posted: "I’m so sorry Shay and family. My heart aches for you all. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers! Tanner was truly an inspiration! 💕🙏🏽💕"

"Love and light to all," said a fifth. "What a precious soul. So grateful to have heard your story. It has allowed us to witness beauty, love, humor, and light ✨💛"

